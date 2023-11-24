Here are some places children can volunteer in Boston

This holiday season is a chance for kids to learn the importance of giving back to their communities, and the benefits can last a lifetime.

Children can learn lasting lessons of generosity and compassion when they get the opportunity to volunteer, and the folks at the Dimock Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood are starting them off at an early age.

Kids as young as preschoolers are now collecting new or like-new boots for the patients who use the Jack and Jill reading corner at the Dimock.

"Not only do they get to enjoy the books while they're waiting for their appointment to help keep them occupied, but they also get to take them home and that really helps encourage a love of reading, a love of learning early on," said Golsa Mirhosseini, the center's communications director.

The Dimock Center provides 19,000 children and adults with medical and wrap-around services. They count on volunteers of all ages.

"When volunteers hold collection drives for the items that our patients and families need most, like books, toiletries, warm clothing, it's really so much more than giving someone a coat or a book," Mirhosseini said. "It's really a gesture of kindness of one person to another."

Young people help out in a variety of ways at Rosie's Place in Boston -- a multi-service center that assists 12,000 poor and unhoused women in Boston.

With the cold outside, they're collecting holiday gifts for 1,500 women in need.

"The cozy blankets, and the fuzzy socks, and the hats, gloves, and scarves and all the beauty supplies, all those things, we're hoping to be able to distribute to 1,500 people," said community engagement director Jessica Garretson. "It's super easy for folks of all ages to help support us in that way, either doing drives, we have an Amazon wish list so sometimes it's just a click of a button and it will be delivered straight to our door."

Teenage volunteers take on leadership roles at Rosie's Place while preparing meals for the guests.

"We have lots of young people who will take the initiative to do GoFundMes or do fundraisers on Facebook to raise funds to support the cost of the meal and then come in with a group of their friends, or family or teammates, sports teams come in, religious organizations will come in and help serve the meal."

Volunteering can help teach children valuable lessons like showing up on time and being a reliable team member. They can also use it to apply for college or jobs later on. Parents can find good opportunities for their kids to volunteer by calling a local organization or visiting their website.