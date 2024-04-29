Newton dentist office aims to keep children comfortable

April is Autism Awareness Month. Any parent of a child on the autism spectrum knows it can be difficult to get their son or daughter to go to the dentist.

So, a Newton, Massachusetts, dentist decided to create a space that's not only welcoming and fun but works with patients and their parents to make the process as calming and accommodating as possible.

For 6-year-old Reagan Der of Wellesley just climbing into the dental chair and putting on protective glasses is a big deal.

"I think brushing your teeth is important," said Reagan. "Cause you'll get a tooth ache if you don't."

Reagan is on the autism spectrum, and her mom Kristin says something like a simple dental cleaning can become very overwhelming, with the whir of dental tools, the bright lights and sitting still for X-rays.

"Things that are out of your control really bother Reagan specifically, like that's one of her triggers," said Kristin.

Enter Bubble Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics in Newton. A trip to the dentist feels like a fun adventure inside an aquarium, where everywhere you look, friendly sea creatures greet you from floor to ceiling.

Reagan's favorite dental distraction is the dolphins.

"I think they're pretty cool because they leap out of the water," said Reagan.

"The entire idea was that taking your children to the dentist stinks. It's hard for the parents, kids don't want to go," said Dr. Anna Berik, who created Bubbles Pediatric and Orthodontic Practice.

Berik used her expertise as a dentist and her experience as mom to dream up this underwater world that caters to children, especially those who may have sensory issues.

"My oldest child is on the spectrum, and I have two neurotypical children," said Dr. Berik. "And we are sensitive to it. More than just be inclusive, we invite children of all abilities here."

And for patients who aren't comfortable having their dental exam in the big, bright, airy, colorful room, they can choose to go into one of the quiet rooms where there's a more calming atmosphere.

"I think that they're very mindful about setting you up to succeed for any child," said Kristin.

And you can see the success in Reagan's smile — wiggly tooth and all.

"That's worth its weight in gold to a mom," said Kristin.