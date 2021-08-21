Here's How Boston is Preparing for Hurricane Henri

Although Boston is not expecting a direct impact from Hurricane Henri, the city has prepared several measures to deal with the storm.

“As the City continues to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm, I continue to urge every resident to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety,” said Mayor Janey.

To prepare for Henri, the mayor's office says you should:

Put together a disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, copies of critical information, and non-perishable food items

Make a family emergency communication plan

Turn on your TV and radio every 30 minutes to get the latest weather updates

Charge your cell phone in case you lose power

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters

Boston has more storm safety tips available here.

“Through the height of the storm, please stay home. If you must travel, please consider using public transportation. In the case of an emergency, please call 911. If you have any non-emergency questions, please call 311. Stay safe, Boston.”

Boston will have extra staff at the 311 call center on Sunday to deal with requests and will bring staff in earlier on Monday, according to the mayor's office.

Parks and Recreation has contractors and staff ready to deal with downed trees and has been coordinating with utility companies to deal with possible downed wires, according to the city. It's also working with the Energy and Environment Department to monitor sea levels and possible impacts on flooding.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission has been clearing flood-prone areas in preparation for the storm, according to the mayor's office. Residents who need help clearing debris can call 617-989-7900.

The city says it told all restaurants with outdoor dining to store or secure equipment. Sunday's Open Newbury event has been cancelled.

The Office of Emergency Management will be active throughout the storm and will coordinate inter-agency operations, according to Mayor Kim Janey's office.