Here's How You Could Have Your Poem Printed on a Cambridge Sidewalk

The city is accepting contest entries through Friday

By Lauren Melendez and Matt Fortin

Calling all poets in Cambridge.

The Massachusetts city is accepting entries for its annual Sidewalk Poetry Contest. Five winners will have their poems printed into concrete on new sidewalks, beginning this fall.

The winning poets will also get a $100 prize.

Cambridge residents of any age have been encouraged to submit one of their poems, using an online entry form. Poems may be submitted in any language.

The contest closes at noontime on Friday, March 10.

There are a number of guidelines to keep in mind, including that city staff and officials are not allowed to enter the contest.

Sidewalk Poetry is the result of a partnership between the Department of Public Works, Cambridge Arts and the Cambridge Public Library. The program launched in 2015.

You can find an online map of existing sidewalk poems in the city here.

