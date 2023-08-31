Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac says we can expect for snow this winter in Boston

The eagerly awaited 2023-2024 edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac has revealed a winter forecast that is sure to bring joy to snow enthusiasts. With a claimed history of 80% accuracy in its predictions since 1792, the Almanac’s insights have become a helpful guide, and this year's prediction is bound to have readers excitedly anticipating the upcoming season.

The most recent IRI plume indicates El Nino will persist through the Northern Hemisphere this winter. When El Nino conditions are present, the pacific jet stream will tend to move south and spread further east. This would transfer into wetter conditions south and snowier conditions north.

Not surprisingly, according to the almanac’s forecast, vast stretches of North America are in for a winter wonderland experience. These regions accustomed to receiving snowfall may benefit from preparing ahead for an extended period of cold temperatures and abundant snowfall.

Snowfall amounts are predicted to meet or slightly exceed normal numbers, setting the stage for picturesque landscapes and ample opportunities to engage in winter spots. Whether its skiing, snowboarding or simply enjoying a hot mug of cocoa while looking out over a snowy landscape, the forecast promises a season that appeals to both adventure seekers and cozy comfort enthusiasts.

Source: Old Farmer's Almanac

In the northeast and Midwest, the almanac advises keeping shovels early on as the onset of winter may be felt as early as November- marking the start of snowstorms, showers and flurries. These conditions may last through the beginning of spring, ensuring a prolonged season of frosty nights.

In the deep south and southwest, residents can expect relief in the form of milder to cooler temperatures accompanied by the potential for drought-relieving rainfall (much of which they have missed out on in Texas, with triple-digit temperatures and dry days this year). This would be a welcome forecast with a breath of fresh air for areas accustomed to warmer temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest Coastline is gearing up for sweater weather season. The region is projected to remain relatively dry and cold through the winter, with the forecast suggesting occasional storms that could bring rain. However, the almanac does hint at the possibility of a rare White Christmas, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the season.

In summary, the 2023-2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac paints a vivid picture of the upcoming winter season. From the snow-covered landscapes of North America’s snowbelt to the cozy charm of milder southern regions, each area is set to experience winter in its unique way.

As readers eagerly flip through its pages, the almanac’s forecasts continue to captivate and guide the anticipation of winter enthusiasts across the continent.