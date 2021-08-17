Here's What's Going Into the 2 Vacant BeerWorks Spaces in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month it was reported that a local group of breweries and brewpubs had shut down operations, and now we have learned that the two locations within the city of Boston may be replaced by two new dining and drinking spots.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, the location of BeerWorks on Canal Street near North Station is slated to be replaced by an as-of-yet unnamed restaurant, while the location of BeerWorks on Brookline Avenue in the Fenway might be replaced by a new place called Vesper Bar.

It appears that the listed managers of each (Martin Zieff for the former and Panos Demeter for the latter) are involved in real estate and/or development in the local area, though it isn't known if there is any connection between the two proposed spots; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

