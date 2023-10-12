Here's where to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film in the Boston area

She's been filled stadiums with her Eras Tour, and now Taylor Swift is set to pack movie theaters across the world.
The pop star, whose popularity has reached stratospheric heights, is bringing her tour to the big screen, with early access showings beginning Thursday at some locations — one day earlier than scheduled.
The film — promising to bring the blockbuster tour to an even bigger audience, after notoriously pricey tickets— will show in 90 counties. Here's where to catch the film here at home in the Boston area, according to Showtimes.com.
- AMC Boston Common — 175 Tremont Street, Boston
- AMC South Bay Center — 95 Allstate Road, Dorchester
- AMC Braintree — 121 Grandview Road, Braintree
- AMC Assembly Row — 395 Artisan Way, Somerville
- Kendall Square Cinema — 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
- Apple Cinemas Freshpond 10 — 168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
- The Majestic 7 at Arsenal Yards — 81 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown
- Showcase SuperLux — 55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill
- West Newton Cinema — 1296 Washington Street, West Newton
- Dedham Community Theatre — 580 High Street, Dedham
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Plaza — 670 Legacy Place, Dedham
- Lexington Venue — 1794 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington
- Showcase Cinemas Woburn — 25 Middlesex Canal Parkway, Woburn
- AMC Burlington Cinema — 20 South Ave., Burlington
- Coolidge Corner Theatre — 290 Harvard Street, Brookline
- Embassy Cinema — 16 Pine Street, Waltham
