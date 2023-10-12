Here's where to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film in the Boston area

She's been filled stadiums with her Eras Tour, and now Taylor Swift is set to pack movie theaters across the world.

The pop star, whose popularity has reached stratospheric heights, is bringing her tour to the big screen, with early access showings beginning Thursday at some locations — one day earlier than scheduled.

The film — promising to bring the blockbuster tour to an even bigger audience, after notoriously pricey tickets— will show in 90 counties. Here's where to catch the film here at home in the Boston area, according to Showtimes.com.

AMC Boston Common — 175 Tremont Street, Boston

AMC South Bay Center — 95 Allstate Road, Dorchester

AMC Braintree — 121 Grandview Road, Braintree

AMC Assembly Row — 395 Artisan Way, Somerville

Kendall Square Cinema — 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Apple Cinemas Freshpond 10 — 168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

The Majestic 7 at Arsenal Yards — 81 Arsenal Yards Boulevard, Watertown

Showcase SuperLux — 55 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

West Newton Cinema — 1296 Washington Street, West Newton

Dedham Community Theatre — 580 High Street, Dedham

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Plaza — 670 Legacy Place, Dedham

Lexington Venue — 1794 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington

Showcase Cinemas Woburn — 25 Middlesex Canal Parkway, Woburn

AMC Burlington Cinema — 20 South Ave., Burlington

Coolidge Corner Theatre — 290 Harvard Street, Brookline

Embassy Cinema — 16 Pine Street, Waltham