boston restaurant talk

High-end chocolate company opens brick-and-mortar shop in Wellesley

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/ChocAllure

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A high-end chocolate company now has its very own store, and it is located in the western suburbs of Boston.

A message sent to us indicates that ChocAllure is now open in Wellesley, moving into a space on Central Avenue in Wellesley Square. The shop offers a variety of handmade items including chocolate hearts, chocolate jewels, chocolate bars, and gift sets, and it also offers a Chocolate-of-the-Month Club Collection as well.

The address for the brick-and-mortar location of ChocAllure is 87 Central Street, Wellesley, MA, 02482. Its website can be found at https://choc-allure.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Georgetown 9 mins ago

Amazon delivery truck crashes into building in Georgetown

Chris Forsberg 11 mins ago

Forget thinking big(s), should C's seek guard help at deadline?

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us