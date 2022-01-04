High School Sports on Hold in Several Greater Boston Communities

The Greater Boston League, which consists of seven area cities and towns, announced Monday that it will suspend all athletic activities for one week amid the current COVID-19 surge.

All events, including games and practices, are on pause until Saturday.

“Due to the current spike in COVID cases, and with the safety of our student-athletes in mind, the Greater Boston League has unanimously agreed to put a temporary halt on all athletic events,” the league said in a statement. “Effective immediately, there will be no athletic competitions or practices for the remainder of the week of Jan. 3. Practices can resume on Saturday, Jan. 8, with competitions resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 11."

The Greater Boston League includes high schools in Lynn, Revere, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford and Somerville.

Even more school districts are limiting who can cheer on student athletes.

Starting Tuesday, Needham High School will join Worcester in capping fans in the stands at indoor events. Needham school officials announced they only allow 2 adult family members per athlete for sports including basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics.

This policy will be reevaluated in two weeks.

This is in affect for the next 2 weeks and will then be reevaluated — Needham HS Athletics (@NHSRockets) January 3, 2022

The Midland-Wachusett League made a similar decision, announcing that about two dozen schools in central Massachusetts will begin limiting attendance at winter athletic events to parents and immediate household members of players. Admission to all other fans will not be permitted until further notice, including members of the student body.

Meanwhile, Wellesley High School, which suspended its winter athletic season last week due to a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among its athletes, announced Monday that winter sports will be allowed to resume under a series of conditions.

Student athletes and coaches who are indoors must continue to be masked, and athletes and coaches who are experiencing symptoms should not attend games or practices.