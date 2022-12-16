Local

Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville

No one was injured, MassDOT said

By Marc Fortier

A highway sign suspended over Interstate 93 in Somerville, Massachusetts became loose and landed on a vehicle on Friday morning, officials say.

Around 9:30 a.m., a portion of an overhead highway sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said. They said a vehicle was struck but no one was injured.

In order to safely remove the sign, MassDOT said it has restricted the two right travel lanes on I-93 north. Inspectors and engineers are on scene to evaluate the sign and other nearby structures. The impact to the highway is expected to last several hours.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the sign to fall.

