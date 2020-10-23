Hockey on Hold: What to Know About the Massachusetts Shutdown

Massachusetts on Thursday ordered the shutdown of every indoor ice skating facility in the state for two weeks in response to several COVID-19 clusters linked to ice hockey games and practices.

The order takes effect Friday at 5 p.m. and lasts until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 7, the state Department of Public Health announced Thursday. College and professional programs are exempt from the order.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Here's everything we know about the hockey shutdown in Massachusetts:

How many COVID cases are connected to hockey?

There have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with organized ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 cities and towns in the state, health officials said.

Each includes two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 108 confirmed cases.

Why put hockey on hold?

State health officials said the pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks.

Current protocols already include limits on the number of people allowed in an arena and social distancing.

Is this affecting other New England states?

Neighboring states including New Hampshire have enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that testing could be required before youth hockey is allowed to resume in the Granite State. It was last week that he announced he was pausing indoor hockey and skating activities for two weeks after over 150 cases were directly connected to hockey.

"We had to do something," he said. "It was having a domino effect in our schools. You don't want to let it go unchecked and allow that to really go out of control, with the repercussions of not just shutting down a hockey season but shutting down an entire school."

Hockey and all other ice sports are on hold in New Hampshire after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks.