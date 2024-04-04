hopkinton

Hopkinton crash leaves pedestrian injured

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit in the area of Route 85 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday

A person was hit by a vehicle Thursday in Hopkinton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened on Hayden Rowe Street, along Route 85. Hopkinton police requested assistance from state police shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries that are possibly life-threatening, state police said.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

