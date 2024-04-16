Karen Read murder trial | Live analysis as jury selection begins

After years of investigation and legal drama, the Karen Read murder trial is beginning.

As jury selection begins, we're analyzing the case, including what the prosecution says led to the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, and the defense's claims of a large-scale cover-up.

Watch on NBC10 Boston, here or on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday night as we break down the latest from Norfolk Superior Court. We'll have more nightly trial analysis shows once the jury is seated and arguments begin.

As the murder trial against Karen Read began, ahead of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read a summary of the case for potential jurors — and addressed the massive public interest in the case that's prompted protests outside.