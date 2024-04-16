Karen Read

Karen Read murder trial | Live analysis as jury selection begins

We'll break down the latest from Norfolk Superior Court and what we know about the case

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal

After years of investigation and legal drama, the Karen Read murder trial is beginning.

As jury selection begins, we're analyzing the case, including what the prosecution says led to the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, and the defense's claims of a large-scale cover-up.

Watch on NBC10 Boston, here or on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday night as we break down the latest from Norfolk Superior Court. We'll have more nightly trial analysis shows once the jury is seated and arguments begin.

As the murder trial against Karen Read began, ahead of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read a summary of the case for potential jurors — and addressed the massive public interest in the case that's prompted protests outside.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on the Karen Read case

Karen Read 11 hours ago

Jury selection begins in Karen Read trial, judge will allow third-party culprit defense

Karen Read 5 hours ago

Here's the full list of witnesses who could be called to testify in the Karen Read trial

Karen Read 11 hours ago

Case publicity could complicate Karen Read jury selection

This article tagged under:

Karen ReadMassachusettsCantonJohn O'Keefe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us