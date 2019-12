Looking for a way to watch the 93nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Look no further.

The parade is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Watch the parade live on your browser by clicking here, or tapping the "Live TV" button on your mobile app, and logging in with your TV provider.

Celine Dion and Chris Young are just two of the musical acts that are scheduled to perform.