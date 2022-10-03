HubSpot in Cambridge Rated as Having Some of the Happiest Employees in the Country

HubSpot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has some of the happiest employees in the country, according to a new set of rankings from review site Comparably, which collects data on workplace culture and companies.

HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, was ranked very first in employee happiness among top-rated large (over 500 employees) companies, based on feedback from employees on Comparably over the past year.

Employees provide anonymous answers to questions like:

Is your work environment positive or negative?

Do you believe you’re paid fairly?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

Are your company’s goals clear, and are you invested in them?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

Do you look forward to interacting with your coworkers?

Are you proud to be part of your company?

On a scale of 0-10, how likely are you to recommend your company to a friend?

This is not the first time HubSpot has earned recognition as a great place to work - earlier this year it was named Glassdoor's #2 place to work in 2022.

Other New England companies to make the top 100 large companies include Boston Consulting Group in Boston, CarGurus in Cambridge, Beacon Hill Staffing Group in Boston, Klaviyo in Boston, N-able in Boston, Booking.com in Norwalk, Conn., NWN Carousel in Waltham, Mass. and Salsify in Boston.