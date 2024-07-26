Hyannis

Stabbed and choked, man escapes Hyannis kidnapping, police say

Two men trapped the alleged victim inside a home at gunpoint, at one point choking him with a belt and stabbing him with a knife, and threatening to kill him, Barnstable police say

By Asher Klein

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A man was held against his will, choked with a belt and stabbed at a home on Cape Cod before escaping early Thursday morning, police said.

The two alleged kidnappers were soon arrested — one of them, who'd been wanted in a separate incident on the Cape, after a brief chase on foot, according to Barnstable police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The alleged victim, who is expected to survive, made it to a neighboring home on Quaker Road in Hyannis, where a neighbor called 911 about 7 a.m., police said. The man said he'd been held by two people he knew: Eric Randall, a 23-year-old from Hyannis, and Richard Villa, a 34-year-old from Cotuit.

The pair trapped the man inside the home at gunpoint, at one point choking him with a belt and stabbing him with a knife, and threatening to kill him, police said.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Villa was soon taken into custody in the area, but Randall fled from officers on foot when he was tracked down later Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The two men face a slew of charges, including kidnapping. Randall was also wanted for allegedly assaulting someone while brandishing a gun in Barnstable Wednesday, according to police.

A "ghost" gun and knife were found in the investigation, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Villa and Randall had attorneys who could speak to the charges. Both were ordered held without bail.

More Cape Cod news

Cape Cod Jul 24

Cape Cod police officer arrested on child pornography charges after shift

Lady of the dunes Jul 25

Lady of the Dunes: The full documentary.

Massachusetts Jul 19

Pilgrim nuclear plant wastewater discharge plan denied

This article tagged under:

HyannisCape CodBarnstable
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us