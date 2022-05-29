Hyannis Man, 29, Arrested for Threatening to Commit School Shooting

A Cape Cod man was arrested this weekend after police received several reports about one of his Facebook post's in which he allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.

Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis, was taken into custody at his home without incident on Saturday, Barnstable police said.

Multiple people reported the concerning social media post to the Barnstable and Yarmouth police departments on Saturday.

A mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator. Since 1999′s Columbine High School massacre, 169 people have died in 14 events connected to U.S. schools and colleges.

Police did not locate any guns when they executed a search warrant at the man's home in Hyannis.

He was charged with making terroristic threats and was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Barnstable District Court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is encouraged to contact their local police department to report it.

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats.

Staff and students nationwide are on edge as several reports of firearm sightings on campuses have popped up in the few days since an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers in their last week of school before the summer break.