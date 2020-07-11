‘I Don't Help Your Kind': Black Man Says He Was Denied Service at Mass. Subway

A man says he was denied service at a Subway restaurant in Massachusetts because he's Black.

Kevin Wheeler posted a video to Facebook just minutes after the incident in Mendon, recalling what happened.

"She said, ‘I don’t help your kind,'” Wheeler said of the woman who allegedly refused to serve him because of his skin color. "I am utterly disgusted right now.”

Wheeler says he was waiting in line for a sandwich on Friday, when a white employee working at the chain refused to serve him because he's Black. He says the employee helped the customer behind him, then took a phone order and continued to ignore him.

"It was very tough for me to take in," he said. "My kind? I’m just a human, and it was very tough for me to take in.”

Wheeler joined a handful of others outside the now-closed Subway on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest.

Things became heated Saturday when a man and woman showed up to the protest, questioning Wheeler's story.

It's unclear if the Subway is closed because of this incident or some other reason.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Mendon police and Subway for comment.