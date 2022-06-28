Over $28K in Illegal Fireworks Seized in Weekend of Busts, Mass. Police Say

Thousands of dollars worth of fireworks brought into Massachusetts illegally were seized over the weekend in targeted busts, state police said Monday.

The thousands of smuggled firecrackers, sparklers, Roman candles and more that were seized Friday, Saturday and Sunday were worth more than $28,000, Massachusetts State Police said. Each day, troopers from the agency's Division of Investigative Services and Firearms and Explosives Investigation Unit stopped drivers who had bought fireworks out of state and brought them into the state.

Eighteen people received summons after being stopped, according to police. Images they shared showed scores of boxes of fireworks.

It wasn't immediately clear what states the fireworks were brought in from.

The busts came ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, which people often mark by launching their own fireworks. Illegal fireworks have caused more than 900 fires and left at least 31 people severely burned between 2012 and 2021, police said.

