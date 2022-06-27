Seasonable Weather Returns; Warm Into July 4th Weekend With Passing Showers

At 90 degrees, Sunday brought the warmest day of the year. On average, Boston’s first 90-degree day is June 8. This time last year, we already had eight days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

After the weekend warmth, a cold front is moving in from the west and will clear New England overnight. This will drop temperatures into the 60s overnight. Tuesday’s highs are more in line with the norm, in the mid-70s. The front brings beneficial rainfall as the region is still in moderate drought. A change in wind direction will blow in a calm Tuesday. With dewpoints in the low 50s, a comfortable day is expected.

Each day will be warmer than the next, with mostly dry conditions until Saturday. The peak of the heat is Friday and Saturday with temperatures near 90. As we start July, the next storm system rolls through on Saturday with the chance for thunderstorms carrying into Sunday. The holiday weekend isn’t a complete washout, but there will be spot showers through the middle of next week. Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we fine tune the forecast details heading into the Fourth of July weekend.