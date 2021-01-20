Local

IMAGES: Stunning Pair of Bald Eagles Take Flight Along the Charles River

A pair of bald eagles worked to fortify their nest Wednesday morning along the Charles River near interstates 90 and 95 in Massachusetts.

A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.
A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest this morning along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.
A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.
A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.
A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.
A pair of Bald Eagles worked to fortify their nest along the Charles River, near Routes 90 and 95.

MassachusettsCharles RivereaglesNaturebald eagle

