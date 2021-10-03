LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Tom Brady IMAGES: Tom Brady Returns to Foxboro The Patriots are facing the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football By Staff Reports • Published 32 mins ago • Updated 32 mins ago Getty Images Tom Brady returned to Foxboro on Sunday for his first game against the Patriots since leaving for Tampa Bay. Here are some images from Sunday night's game: Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Scott Carr, left, and Bill Gately tailgated before the game next to a sign reading Welcome home Tom. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Patriots fans took a selfie outside the stadium before the game. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) This article tagged under: Tom BradyPatriotsSunday Night Football