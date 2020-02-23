Immigrant Groups Discuss Controversial New Green Card Rule

Immigrant rights groups in Massachusetts are turning their attention to the Trump administration's controversial new rule allowing it to deny green cards to immigrants that use certain public benefits.

Monday's "teach-in'' at Boston City Hall is meant to educate community leaders about the new requirement and address any challenges that might arise.

The Trump administration has said the "public charge'' rule that takes effect Monday is meant to help officials assess whether green card and visa applicants are likely to become a burden on the government.

But critics say the provision amounts to an unfair "wealth test'' on immigrants.