In push for pothole repairs, Somerville residents turn to bumper stickers

Potholes, patches and uneven pavement on Highland Avenue are fraying the nerves of people in Somerville, Massachusetts

By Eli Rosenberg

One of the busiest streets in Somerville, Massachusetts, is also one of its most treacherous.

Travel in any direction on Highland Avenue, and you're in for a bumpy ride.

"Like a horse riding on the rodeo, ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom," said Andy McGrath.

The potholes, patches and uneven pavement are fraying nerves and testing patience. It even inspired a "My Car Survived Highland Ave." bumper sticker.

The sticker is partially in jest, but also hard-earned.

"It is deplorable. It is absolutely horrible," McGrath said.

At Bostonian Florist on Highland Avenue, workers expressed a similar sentiment. Every flower delivery an adventure for Patricia Steinhagen.

"It is like off-roading out there," she said. "It is bad, it is like it is not even pavement."

At Aris Auto on Somerville Avenue, Alex Varelis not only takes Highland everyday, but also fixes the cars that don't make it out unscathed.

"You catch a pothole like that," he said, "it could stop the car dead in its tracks."

"The City is undertaking major upgrades to its outdated and aging sewer system, and we've had to dig up Highland Ave. to install modern sewer mains under the roadway and we are using the opportunity to upgrade other utilities," the city said in a statement. "We understand that residents would prefer not to drive through a construction site, but ask that they bear with us as we complete this work, put down interim smooth paving this summer, and launch the planning process for a full redesign of the street with improved sidewalks, crossings, bike lanes, tree planting, and more."

According to the city, the sewer work should be done by summer, with a $375,000 repaving project to follow. That will only be temporary, though, with a full-design of Highland Avenue coming in 2025.

Until then, driver beware.

"I try and avoid them as much as I can, but is kind of hard, because if you avoid one, you are going to go straight into the other one," said Steinhagen.

