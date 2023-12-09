Infant body found at old military fort in New Bedford

An investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts, after the body of an infant was found Saturday afternoon at the site of an old military fort and local park.

An adult walking along a path by the water at Fort Taber found the body of a baby wrapped in a blanket shortly before 1p.m. on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The body of the infant was transported to the Massachusetts Medical Examiners Office, authorities said.

State and local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No additional information has been released.