Injured owl saved on Route 1 in Danvers Easter morning

A Massachusetts State Police trooper set up flares to keep the animal safe from passing cars until help arrived

Massachusetts State Police came to the rescue of an injured owl that was on the side of Route 1 in Danvers on Sunday.

A trooper spotted the bird by the side of the highway on Easter morning, police said.

He "stood by the bird and set up flares to protect it until Massachusetts Environmental Police could respond and transport it to a wildlife rehab facility," according to a post from police.

Police didn't share what caused the owl's injuries.

