Internal investigation into incident involving Revere police officer

Warning: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.

NBC10 Boston has learned that an internal investigation is underway into an incident last week involving a police officer in Revere, Massachusetts.

Video of the incident shows a police officer on top of another person, holding them down. The person on the ground, who was identified as 20-year-old Yovani Alexander Galdamez, can be heard screaming. "I can't move. I can't. I can't." A woman standing nearby is speaking Spanish, saying the kid didn't do anything wrong and that she was watching from the beginning.

A police cruiser then pulls up, blocking the camera's view of the situation.

The incident happened outside the Walgreens on Broadway on Oct. 18. The officer is on modified duty pending an investigation.

"We are aware of the situation and the incident is being investigated," the city said in a statement.

A person who said they took the video asked not to be identified but told NBC10 Boston in Spanish that the incident started when Galdamez parked his car horizontally, blocking two handicapped spots. He said after an officer yelled at him Galdamez said he was going to move the car, but the officer grabbed him and pushed him up against the cruiser. The witness said that Galdamez resisted, reiterating that he didn't do anything.

Revere City Councilor Steve Morabito reacted to the incident.

"No one, no citizen deserves to be treated with force unless it's absolutely necessary to detain someone for their own safety," Morabito said.

The name of the officer involved in the incident has not been released by the city.