Investigation underway at The Satanic Temple in Salem

While police say there is no threat to the public, people are asked to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Law enforcement descended on the Satanic Temple of Salem in Salem, Massachusetts, Monday evening for an investigation that prompted them to ask the public to avoid the area.

Police confirmed an investigation at the temple at 64 Bridge St., While police say there is no threat to the public, people are asked to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood.

Officers could be seen taking items out of the building.

Law enforcement gathered at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts on April 8, 2024.
The Satanic Temple building is home to the temple and an art gallery.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

