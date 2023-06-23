Local

Investigation of possible cheating scandal at Municipal Police Training Committee academies underway

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators the investigation involves compromised tests and screen shots being taken of test questions

By Kathy Curran

According to multiple law enforcement sources, an investigation is underway into a possible cheating scandal involving at least two of the police academies run by the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee.

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators the investigation involves compromised tests and screen shots being taken of test questions. Our sources also tell us the investigation involves several student officers and possibly current police officers who were graduates of the academies.

According to its website, the Municipal Police Training Committee is responsible for the training and enforcement of training standards for municipal, MBTA, environmental, UMass, campus police officers and deputy sheriffs performing police duties and functions.

