Investigators Concerned School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8-Year-Old Might Have Had Other Victims

Disturbing allegations against a school bus driver entrusted with children in two New Hampshire communities.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation.

Chick – who worked as a school bus driver for First Student in Greenland and Rye, New Hampshire – is now charged federally with interstate stalking.

Investigators say Chick had taken an interest in an 8-year-old boy and his sister while driving for Greenland Central School.

In April, their parents reported him to the school for gifting the kids toys, candy and Pokemon trading cards. Then in July, court documents say they found two TracFones in a lunchbox in the boy’s bedroom.

“This entire investigation started with parents being vigilant and being involved and plugged in with their child,” Greenland Police Chief Tara Laurent said. “If they hadn’t come forward, I feel like other children would be in danger for years to come.”

An investigation found that Chick had allegedly been in constant contact with the boy and had coerced him into taking inappropriate photos and videos of himself under the threat that he or his family would be abducted or killed if he didn’t.

“Let’s not forget that in their lives, this is an adult they’re supposed to listen to, so they are in a position of power," Laurent said.

First Student called the alleged behavior "completely unacceptable" and said Chick is no longer employed by them.

“It’s definitely very unsettling but I’m glad that they figured it out," said Katie Johnson, parent and teacher.

“There are terrible things in the world," added parent Mel Monahan. "We have to always be prepared and be vigilant about paying attention to what is going on.”

Investigators are concerned there could be more victims. They’ve set up a hotline for parents to call to report any additional incidents involving Chick. That number is 603-722-1751.

Chick is being held without bail pending a detention hearing on Aug. 18.