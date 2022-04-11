Is a Cat Cafe Coming to Beacon Hill?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Several years ago, the city of Boston saw its very first cat cafe debut, though it shut down permanently after a couple of years in business. Now it looks like another cat cafe may be on its way, with this one coming to another part of the city.

According to a message sent from local writer Megan Johnson, signs have been posted at a storefront in Beacon Hill saying that "A Sanctuary Cafe" with "coffee, books & cats" is on its way to Charles Street, with a second sign describing what exactly a cat cafe is. Based on the picture sent to us, it appears that the cat cafe might be moving into a building across from The Sevens, between Pinckney Street and Mt. Vernon Street, and the first sign mentions that the place plans to open sometime this summer.

PURR Cat Cafe, which opened on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton in 2017, was a place where people could hang out with adoptable shelter cats while bringing in food or beverages; the cafe shut down in late 2019.