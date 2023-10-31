Halloween

Is this Salem seafood restaurant haunted?

Take a look inside Turner's Seafood in Salem, Massachusetts

By Priscilla Casper

NBC Universal, Inc.

Turner's Seafood in Salem, Massachusetts, is home to authentic New England style seafood and paranormal activity.

The restaurant sits on land with a history dating back to the 1600s. It was Bridget Bishop's apple orchard, and to this day, some guests at the restaurant report the smell of apples.

Halloween in Salem

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Halloween has arrived. Here's what to expect in Salem

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Group seeks to clear names of all accused, convicted or executed for witchcraft in Mass.

Bishop was the first to be hung in the Salem Witch Trials in 1692, and it's reported that she has appeared in the halls.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Take a look inside Turner's Seafood to see what other paranormal activity guests have reported.

Crowds swarmed to Salem Tuesday to celebrate all things spooky.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenMassachusettsSALEM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us