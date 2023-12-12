‘It felt like an earthquake': Car slams through front of store in Burlington

A driver lost control of her car Tuesday morning, crashing through the front of a store in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to police.

The two people in the SUV and others in the store were unhurt in the crash, which happened around 10:45 a.m. at All Eye Care in the Burlington Mall.

Witnesses said the driver was zigzagging in the parking lot before the crash, which police believe was accidental.

"There was this really loud noise, sort of sound It almost sounded like, actually, it sounded like an earthquake. It was very, very loud," Dr. Dzenana Idrizovic, who was inside the business at the time, said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The business is closed for repairs but hopes to reopen on Friday. It is their busy season, with many patients trying to use up insurance benefits by the end of the year.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.