Cloudy skies and cool temperatures, with scattered showers in some areas

Our weather is trending a bit drier and brighter as our pattern has shifted rain chances a bit more south. This means cool temperatures and clouds are here to stay, but at least it's not rainy all day!

Thursday began with some sun but clouds thicken up this afternoon with a chance for a sprinkle or shower in the mountains. Some showers pass through the South Coast Thursday, too.

Drizzle along the Maine coast and cool temps along the entire coastline across New England is in the forecast as we keep an onshore flow. Highs top off in the 60s to 50s at the shore. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to 50s with patchy fog.

With the heavier rain staying south of us, we keep just an occasional shower in the forecast for Friday, looking mainly dry Saturday, and scattered showers on Mother's Day.

Temperatures stay pretty consistent in the 50s each and every day at the coast with a continued east flow. 60s farther inland where we can get some sun to bump the temp from time to time.

As we continue to have high astronomical tides this week, the minor coastal flood threat continues now through overnight Saturday/Sunday morning due to the persistent onshore flow.

It's the overnight high tides that will bring splash over and minor coastal flooding to typical low-lying areas.

We get a break in the gloomy and cooler pattern by Monday as our wind shifts more from the land. And our temps reach the 70s with sunshine.

Unfortunately, more showers return for midweek next week and beyond as we can't keep it very dry for long.