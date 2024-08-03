It's festival season in Boston's North End — organizers stepping up safety measures

August marks the start of many festivals in Boston's North End, and this year organizers are stepping up safety measures after unruly crowds turned to fights and reports of underage drinking.

Friday night there were a lot of families up and down Hanover Street enjoying the food and games on a nice night as this weekend marks the 110th annual St. Agrippina's Feast, but organizers tell NCB10 Boston that they had some issues last year with large groups of teenagers causing problems. They refuse to let any chaos ruin this long-standing tradition.

Michael Sorrentino, one of the organizers who has been coming to the St. Agrippina Feast since he was a kid, said he wants it here to stay. He says they've hired private security and added barriers at all four entrances. Backpacks are not allowed. He says the city has been cooperative by adding extra police. The main goal is making sure everyone feels safe at all of the festivals being held throughout the month.

One North End resident says Boston teens took it way too far at one of last year's festivals.



"I saw them peeing in people's doorways. Someone was climbing up a fire escape, people yelling out. It was just sheer anarchy," said Michael O'Brien. "They think it's funny and for their clicks and their likes on Instagram. That's why they're doing it. They're all videotaping each other."

Residents and festivalgoers alike hope teenagers are getting the message that underage drinking and fighting won't be tolerated. A city spokesperson says the city and police are working with all festival organizers to make sure these events remain family friendly and safe.