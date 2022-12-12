Janet Jackson Announces Together Again Tour, Including Show in Mass.

Pop music icon Janet Jackson is hitting the road in 2023 with her newly-announced Together Again Tour, which includes a stop in Massachusetts.

Ms. Jackson announced her upcoming tour, which will feature special guest Lucacris, during an Instagram Live Monday morning.

"We will be together again, very soon," the Grammy award-winning songstress said on the live broadcast. "I miss you guys so much and I can't wait to see you."

Fan presale begins on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. General sales will begin on Friday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

The "Together Again" tour makes over 30 stops across the U.S., including a show on May 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The show's name comes from Jackson's 1997 hit of the same title, which came off her critically-acclaimed album, "The Velvet Rope."

Jackson's last proper tour was the multi-leg State of the World Tour, which was followed by a brief Las Vegas residency and then a tour commemorating 30 years of "Rhythm Nation 1814."

Jackson had teased an upcoming album and tour called "Black Diamond" in February 2020, but neither came to fruition amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Jackson raising her now five-year-old son.

The pop star promised fans that they'll be able to enjoy new music when she hits the road in 2023.

Here's a list of shows Jackson is scheduled to play during the Together Again Tour:

Hollywood, Florida — April 14

Orlando, Florida — April 19

Savannah, Georgia — April 21

Birmingham, Alabama — April 22

Columbia, South Carolina — April 25

Atlanta, Georgia — April 27

Memphis, Tennessee — April 29

St. Louis, Missouri — April 30

Kansas City, Missouri — May 2

Nashville, Tennessee — May 4

Bristow, Virginia — May 6

New York, New York — May 9

Charlotte, North Carolina — May 12

Baltimore, Maryland — May 13

Virginia Beach, Virginia — May 14

Mansfield, Massachusetts — May 19

Atlantic City, New Jersey — May 20

Toronto, Ontario — May 23

Detroit, Michigan — May 24

Noblesville, Indiana — May 26

Tinley Park, Illinois — May 27

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — May 28

St. Paul, Minnesota — May 30

Dallas, Texas — June 2

Houston, Texas — June 3

Austin, Texas — June 4

Phoenix, Arizona — June 7

Irvine, California — June 9

Los Angeles, California — June 10

San Diego, California — June 11

Mountain View, California — June 16

Portland, Oregon — June 20

Seattle, Washington — June 21

Fans can sign up on Jackson's mailing list for a passcode to the fan pre-sale.

Janet Jackson is known for her extensive discography that features hits like "All for You" and "Control," as well as her complicated choreographies and lyrics that explore themes ranging from poverty to sexuality.