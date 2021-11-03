Jerry Remy's Family Invites Fans of the Baseball Legend to Pay Respect

Fans of the late Red Sox star and broadcaster Jerry Remy will be able to pay respects during public visiting hours offered by the Remy family on Thursday.

The family is welcoming those who wish to honor Remy’s life between 2 and 8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial at 773 Moody Street in Waltham. A private gathering for family and close friends will follow on Friday, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The family asked that, instead of flowers, well-wishers express their sympathy for Remy through the Mass General Cancer Center or Dana Farber Jimmy Fund.

The Red Sox Hall of Famer and beloved broadcaster died of lung cancer Saturday. The 68-year-old had long been battling the disease, undergoing years of treatment.

After his death, Remy's family issued a statement thanking the Red Sox, his fans for their support and the team of doctors and nurses that helped treat the disease over the years.

“‘Thank you’ doesn’t adequately express the gratitude we feel for the fans. Over the last 13 years, we went through this ordeal with all of you rooting for us and offering words of hope. He heard you – we all heard you – and it was the love from all of you that helped him fight this battle for more than a decade," his family said Monday.

Remy spent 10 seasons playing in the major leagues, including seven in Boston. He became a coach and eventually a TV announcer for the Red Sox.

His death came a few weeks after fans cheered him on as he threw the first pitch at a playoff game at Fenway Park.