Jordan Chiles Opens Up About Her Olympic Experience Ahead of Boston Tour Stop

The Team USA women's gymnastics team may have walked away from the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal, but they’re bringing "Gold" to the TD Garden on Sunday.

Jordan Chiles recently spoke to NBC10 Boston about what fans can expect from the show. The 20-year-old Olympian also opened up about mental health in gymnastics, her faith, what she's looking forward to for her first year at UCLA, and she shared the No. 1 song on her playlist right now.

This transcript has been lightly edited. Watch the full interview above.

NBC10 Boston: First of all, congratulations on that silver this summer. Now you're on a victory tour with your teammates. What is the “Gold Over America Tour” all about and what makes it different from other gymnastics shows?

Jordan Chiles: The tour is all about just being inspired throughout the whole thing. We just want you to take away that inspirational piece that each and every one of us gives out to you. We just want you to take that little piece of gold and take it with you. It's like a pop concert basically, so you get your inner Beyonce mixed with gymnastics.

We have the U.S gymnasts, the Olympic team; Me, Jade [Carey] Grace [McCallum], MyKayla [Skinner], and [Simone] Biles. On the international side, we have Ellie Black and Melanié Johanna de Jesus [dos Santos].

Biles talked to TODAY and mentioned she's “still scared” to do gymnastics. Has she talked to the team about that at all?

Chiles: Outside the gym, we really don't talk about gymnastics like that. I think we just try to focus on our daily life things and not really focus on what we do. Gymnastics is our life basically so when we have that off time we try not to think about that.

I support her 100%. Whatever she does, and whatever she feels, how she feels, I will give her my full attention and just hope I can give advice back if I need to.

What's on your music rotation right now?

Chiles: I have some new people on my playlist. I have Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, H.E.R, Khalid, Sam Smith, Kehlani. One of my favorite songs is Wild Side by Normani featuring Cardi B. It was a banger so I have it on repeat all the time.

Paris 2024. Will we see Jordan Chiles?

Chiles: I don't know. It's high up there. I'm not going to give a for sure answer, but it's high up there. I'm just taking it day to day, month by month, just to see how my body holds up and mentally if I will be able to continue for another three years.

The Gold Over America Tour Starring Simone Biles will be in Boston on Nov. 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.