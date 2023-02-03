Local

Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, have been on strike, keeping schools closed all week

By Mike Manzoni and Kirsten Glavin

As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it.

The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike.

Previously, the Woburn Teachers Association was ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars for remaining on strike Thursday and Friday.

The mayor's office said the union did not show up to negotiate Friday, but the Woburn Teachers Association says that's untrue.

With feels-like temperatures below zero, teachers said they would rather be inside.

"We wanted to be back in class last Monday. So we'll see what happens, but I think we're optimistic," teacher Christy Nickerson said Friday.

The outdoor heaters they brought in didn't work, so hand and toe warmers had to do.

Mayor Scott Galvin says the city is offering a one-year deal with a 3.25% raise, followed by a three-year deal with a nearly 11% raise over those years. But teachers say that's not enough.

No deal was reached Wednesday between the Woburn Teachers Association and the city, meaning schools will remain closed for a fourth day.

This article tagged under:

WoburnMassachusettsteacher strike
