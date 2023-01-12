Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place.

According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to be opening soon on Mass. Ave. about midway between Porter Square and Harvard Square, with its website (which appears to be down right now) saying that it will serve "the most authentic ramen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Our secret recipe: Broth made fresh daily right in front of you for at least 24 hours." Like Bayberry, it appears that the new ramen place will also be vegan, though a menu has not been seen as of yet.

The address for the upcoming Ramen O'Bowl is 1668 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website will be at https://ramenobowl.com/