Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston

A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it.

The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay a $7,500 fee to participate in the 2022 outdoor dining program. Restaurants were also charged $458 a month for each parking spot used by their outdoor dining areas.

The policy, meant to helps compensate people living in the neighborhood, who faced further parking issues, more foot traffic and trash, prompted a weekslong debate, then the lawsuit in May, with attorney Richard Chambers Jr. arguing that the move was a constitutional violation.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit gave the restaurants two weeks to amend their complaint, which Chambers said he would.

Read the initial lawsuit:

The outdoor dining season in the North End came to an end at the start of the month.