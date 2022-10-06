Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston

The policy, meant to helps compensate people living in the neighborhood over parking issues, more foot traffic and trash, prompted a weekslong debate, then the lawsuit in May

By Eli Rosenberg and Kirsten Glavin

A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it.

The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay a $7,500 fee to participate in the 2022 outdoor dining program. Restaurants were also charged $458 a month for each parking spot used by their outdoor dining areas.

The policy, meant to helps compensate people living in the neighborhood, who faced further parking issues, more foot traffic and trash, prompted a weekslong debate, then the lawsuit in May, with attorney Richard Chambers Jr. arguing that the move was a constitutional violation.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit gave the restaurants two weeks to amend their complaint, which Chambers said he would.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the initial lawsuit:

The outdoor dining season in the North End came to an end at the start of the month.

Boston outdoor dining

North End Oct 1

Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Is Done For Year, Months After Controversial Start

outdoor dining Apr 26

Despite Fee, Dozens of North End Restaurants Applied for Outdoor Dining

This article tagged under:

BOSTONRestaurantslawsuitNorth End
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us