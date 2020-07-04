July Fourth to Be Marked By Continued Protests for Social Change in Mass.

Hundreds of people in some Massachusetts cities plan to mark July Fourth with continued demonstrations against systemic racism.

Nearly a thousand people indicated on Facebook they plan to attend a march and rally organized by Black Lives Matter Boston to celebrate Black women. The "Say Her Name March and Rally" is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Nubian Square and end at the Boston Common.

Participants are expected to gather at Manning Field in Lynn around noon for "Occupy Wyoma Square," a march in remembrance of George Floyd and to demand change for the Lynn Police Department.

In Stoughton, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 2:15 p.m. beginning at Faxon Park. Demonstrators plan to march to Town Hall.

Protests have been taking place across the state and the country for weeks in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Participants have called for justice in his case and many others, including Breonna Taylor's and Ahmaud Arbery's.

Organizer Ashia Wilson says they've made some progress with Cambridge but noted there's still a lot more work ahead.