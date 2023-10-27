Just this week, Boston University reports 4 sexual assault incidents

Days after an arrest was made in connection with two Boston University sexual assault incidents, police found themselves once again investigating two more similar cases that were reported this week, according to school officials.

The first incident took place at about 10 p.m. Thursday near 168 Bay State Rd. In this case, police said a student reported that they were touched inappropriately by a person who was riding a bike.

That person, police said, then took off. After calling campus police, officers searched the area but were unable to find the person. However, they were described as a man who was riding a dark colored bike and wearing blue jeans and a dark cap or hooded sweatshirt, authorities said.

An hour later, roughly at 11 p.m., on the Charles River Esplanade near the Silber Footbridge, a student said they were touched inappropriately by a person riding a bike, according to police. Much like the first incident, the person rode away.

Police said this person was described as a man who was riding a black bike and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Campus police said they have trained officers to investigate and are also reminding all students about their "see something, say something" policy and their anonymous tip line to report crimes.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine if the two incidents are connected. They said these two cases are unrelated to Tuesday's incidents.