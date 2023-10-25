Arrest made in Boston University sexual assault incidents

Boston University said Wednesday someone was arrested in connection to the sexual assault incidents that were reported this week.

The identity of the person was not immediately released.

Police said the two incidents are believed to be related. In each case, the student was approached by a person and had unwanted physical contact.

The first incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. A student told police they were walking in the Boston University Central area — near 595 Commonwealth Ave., when someone touched them inappropriately. The student couldn't get a good look at whomever it was because it was crowded.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hours later, just after 7 p.m., another student reported a similar situation while riding on a Boston University bus. Again, this person — who they said didn't seem sober — also touched them inappropriately.

The student described the man as being roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and in 30s with a goatee beard. He was allegedly seen wearing baggy pants, black shoes and carrying an Under Armour backpack.

This incident had some students raising eyebrows on Wednesday.

"With the bus instance, I don't see it as much of a shock because there's no security when it comes to the BU buses. They don't check campus ID. Anyone can just get onto the bus," said BU student, Emily Catlett.

This isn't Boston University's first bout with incidents of physical misconduct and campus police are reiterating that they take these situations seriously.

Campus police said they have trained officers to investigate and are also reminding all students about their "see something, say something" policy and their anonymous tip line to report crimes.