Harris secures enough delegates to win Democratic nomination

Within 48 hours of throwing in her hat in the ring, Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

She's hitting the campaign trail Tuesday, stopping in Milwaukee for her first rally since announcing her bid.

While Harris has secured enough delegates, at this very time, it appears as though she is the favorite to win the party's nomination. She can only be made official after the roll call at the Democratic National Convention.

Since President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not be seeking reelection, nearly 900,000 small-dollar donors contributed to the Harris campaign. Of those, more than 500,000 were making their first contribution of this campaign cycle.



In fact, according to NBC News, Harris and the Democratic Party have pulled in roughly $250 million in online donations and major donor commitments. A super PAC has pulled together roughly $150 million for her campaign.

Monday on the White House south lawn, Harris made her first speech since announcing her candidacy. She praised Biden for his service and energized the crowd.

"We have work to do, we have doors to knock on, we have people to talk to, we have phone calls to make and we have an election to win. So, are you ready to get to work?" said Harris.

Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance held his first solo rally Monday and he was critical of Harris, calling her "a threat to democracy" and saying that she is "a million times worse than Biden."

Harris will be in Milwaukee Tuesday. It comes one week after the Republican National Convention was held there.