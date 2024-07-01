Karen Read

Who was on the first Karen Read jury? We may never know

A clerk at Norfolk Superior Court told NBC10 Boston that the list of jurors will not be made public

By Ryan Kath and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The closely watched Karen Read murder case ended in a mistrial Monday, with the jury's foreman reporting that deep divisions in the body meant they wouldn't be able to come to unanimous verdict.

The jury had deliberated for five days in a trial that stretched from the end of April to the first day of July, all under intense scrutiny and major media coverage that Judge Beverly Cannone worked to shield them from.

But how the conversations in the jury room played out may remain private — a clerk at Norfolk Superior Court told NBC10 Boston that the list of jurors will not be made public.

Who serves on Massachusetts juries is a matter of public record, according to a 2015 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling in a murder case out of Middlesex County, but only, with rare exceptions, for "jurors who have been empanelled and rendered a verdict in a criminal case."

The jury in the first Read trial did not render a verdict.

That doesn't mean no juror will speak out about the case — they can come forward on their own.

And another jury will eventually be empaneled to weigh the charges against Read, since the Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that they will re-try the charges against her. Read pleaded not guilty.

