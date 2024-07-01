Karen Read

Jury deliberations in Karen Read murder trial continue Monday: Live updates

We've got the 4th of July holiday looming, which is sure to be on jurors' minds as they begin Day 5 of deliberations Monday morning

By Alysha Palumbo

NBCUniversal

Did Karen Read kill her Boston police officer boyfriend or was she framed? We're still awaiting a jury's verdict.

Deliberations entered their fifth day Monday.

Legal experts and many members of the public who've been following this trial definitely felt we'd have a verdict by last week.

But with the way Friday ended, it's hard to gauge that timeline now.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.

Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

Midday Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge saying that after an "exhaustive" review of the evidence, they had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

After hearing from attorneys on both sides, Judge Beverly Cannone sent jurors back to continue deliberations, citing the fact that they have nine weeks of testimony to consider from 74 witnesses, including 657 exhibits.

Legal experts say it's common for judges to send a deadlocked jury back to continue deliberations a couple of times before reading them further instructions laying out what's expected of jurors, even when they cannot agree.

Read's defense team was in favor of reading those instructions on Friday, while the prosecution was not.

"The note doesn't really indicate affirmatively they can't come to a conclusion, it just says that they haven't come to a conclusion through their deliberative process at this time," said Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally.

"They're communicating to the court that they've exhausted all manner of compromise, all manner of persuasion and they're at an impasse," said defense attorney David Yannetti.

Now, we've got the 4th of July holiday looming, which is sure to be on jurors' minds as they continue their deliberations this week.

The jury in the Karen Read trial told Judge Beverly Cannone Friday it was having trouble reaching a consensus.

Karen ReadMassachusettsCantonDedham
