Kelly's Roast Beef to Open in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of road beef spots that dates back to the 1950s is going to be opening a new outlet in the Greater Boston area.

An Instagram post from the business confirms what multiple sources have told us, that Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to open in Dedham, with NBC 10 Boston indicating that it will move into a space on Providence Highway a short distance north of Legacy Place (and on the southbound side of the road). Once it opens, the new location will join others in Revere, Danvers, Medford, and Saugus, along with others in New Hampshire an Florida.

The address for the upcoming location of Kelly's Roast Beef in Dedham is 825 Providence Highway, Dedham, MA, 02026. Its website can be found at https://kellysroastbeef.com/