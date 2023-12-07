Lack of access to Reggie Lewis Center for Boston student athletes draws criticism

The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center is a busy place for high school athletes. But some worry suburban schools might be getting the upper hand at the facility in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Named for Reggie Lewis, who died at the age of 27 as a member of the Boston Celtics, the facility was established in part in 1995 to serve high schools around Massachusetts.

Boston schools use the facility, but accommodating their schedules has apparently become harder, forcing some kids to practice in the halls of their schools.

Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy is calling for an investigation, claiming suburban schools seem to be getting preferred treatment.

"There was a land swap to build this great track that's right there in the middle of Roxbury, and it's just heartbreaking that our students are driving by or walking home from school and they're seeing other school systems," Murphy said.

Roxbury Community College uses and manages the Reggie Lewis Center. It says it meets with athletic directors from around the state in a collaborative process to create the track and field schedule, which it says is not finalized without consensus.