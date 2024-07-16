Lakon Paris Patisserie to open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing local group of bakeries will be opening a new location on the Boston waterfront.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Lakon Paris Patisserie is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Autumn Lane where it meets Pier 4 Boulevard. Once it opens, it will apparently be the fourth location, as there are currently shops in Newton Highlands and Brookline's Coolidge Corner, and another one is on the verge of opening in Brighton as well.

Expect to see a variety of croissants along with other baked goods and pastries at the new outlet of Lakon Paris Patisserie.

The address for the upcoming location of Lakon Paris Patisserie in the Seaport District is 113 Autumn Lane ,Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business can be found at https://lakonparispatisserie.com/

